Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 116.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.5%.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $190.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $236.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,360.77. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

