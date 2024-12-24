SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2024

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STWGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.771 per share on Sunday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.71.

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Price Performance

Featured Stories

Dividend History for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.