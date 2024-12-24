SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2024

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLFGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Sunday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Stock Performance

About SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysiaand Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.