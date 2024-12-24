PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $544,086.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,268.47. This trade represents a 49.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

