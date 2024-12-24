Regal Investment Fund (ASX:RF1) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Regal Investment Fund (ASX:RF1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Regal Investment Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Regal Investment Fund provides access to a selection of alternative investment strategies which seeks to produce attractive risk adjusted returns over a period of more than five years with limited correlation to equity markets.

