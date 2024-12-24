Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

RQI opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner acquired 5,380 shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,427.60. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

