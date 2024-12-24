Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Releases Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.
Optical Cable Price Performance
Shares of OCC opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.44. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 4.18.
About Optical Cable
