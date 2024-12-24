Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Releases Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.

Optical Cable Price Performance

Shares of OCC opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.44. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 4.18.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

