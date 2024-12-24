Kkr Credit Income Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.
