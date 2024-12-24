Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, RTT News reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.15%.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

