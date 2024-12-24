Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Track Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

Track Group Stock Performance

Track Group stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Track Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

