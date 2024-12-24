Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Track Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.
Track Group Stock Performance
Track Group stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Track Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
Track Group Company Profile
