Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Issues Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Down 8.8 %
SRCO stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.90.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sparta Commercial Services
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AI and Automation: The Next Industrial Revolution
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.