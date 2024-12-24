Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Issues Earnings Results

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Down 8.8 %

SRCO stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.90.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

