Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LDP opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

