Cromwell Property Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

Cromwell Property Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Callaghan acquired 727,561 shares of Cromwell Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$303,392.94 ($189,620.59). Insiders own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Cromwell Property Group Company Profile

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Featured Stories

