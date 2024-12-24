Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RLTY opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $17.77.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
