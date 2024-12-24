Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

