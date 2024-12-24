Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Releases Earnings Results

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lomiko Metals Trading Down 3.4 %

Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.