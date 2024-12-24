Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Releases Earnings Results

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Lomiko Metals Trading Down 3.4 %
Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
