Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 26.9% – Still a Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) was up 26.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 163,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 103,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

