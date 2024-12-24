DA Davidson Boosts Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.98.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 117,660 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

