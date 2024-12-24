FY2024 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients Cut by Roth Capital

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGP Ingredients in a report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.55. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 45.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $324,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,279.19. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

