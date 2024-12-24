Q1 EPS Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences Lifted by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NBIX opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,445. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.