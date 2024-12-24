Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Outlook for WGO Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after buying an additional 463,257 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

