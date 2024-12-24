William Blair Comments on Carnival Co. & Q1 Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.67.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

