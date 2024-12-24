Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Pitney Bowes’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.80 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

In other news, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $343,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,551.68. This trade represents a 69.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Evans acquired 29,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 76.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 344,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 149,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3,308.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 310,758 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 75,724 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

