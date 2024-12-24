Sidoti Csr Comments on NN’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for NN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.97. NN has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of NN by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

