Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading 9.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). Approximately 1,082,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,010,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Up 9.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
