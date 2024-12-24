Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Up 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) rose 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 94,961,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 73,831,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

About Great Western Mining

(Get Free Report)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.