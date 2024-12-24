Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 26,531,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 4,074,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 4.98.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

