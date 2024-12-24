GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) was down 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 832,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,111,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
GoviEx Uranium Trading Down 18.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.