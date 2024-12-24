CF Acquisition Corp. VI Announces Strategic Investment Agreement with Tether Investments Limited

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission that on December 20, 2024, it entered into a strategic Transaction Agreement with Tether Investments Limited (“Tether”). This agreement involves a hefty $775 million strategic investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI. The investment includes the issuance of 103,333,333 newly issued shares of the company’s Class A Common Stock at $7.50 per share. The terms were settled through private negotiation between the parties and gained unanimous approval from the company’s Board of Directors.

As part of this deal, CF Acquisition Corp. VI plans to allocate $250 million from the investment towards supporting growth initiatives. Moreover, subject to the terms outlined in the Transaction Agreement, the remaining funds will mainly go towards a self-tender offer to purchase up to 70 million shares of the company’s Common Stock at the same price per share as the initial investment.

The agreement includes customary representations, warranties, and covenants from both parties. This involves CF Acquisition Corp. VI committing to conduct its business in the usual course consistent with past practices until the transaction’s closure. Additionally, post-closing, there will be no alterations to the existing Board and governance structure of CF Acquisition Corp. VI. Tether will not have the authority to nominate any Board members or exert veto rights over company actions.

The Transaction Agreement also includes a registration rights agreement that will afford Tether customary registration rights for the acquired shares. The financial transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and relevant regulatory approvals. The Agreement may terminate under stipulated circumstances, including failure to close the deal by April 30, 2025.

Simultaneously with the Transaction Agreement, certain existing stockholders, including executive officers and directors of CF Acquisition Corp. VI, entered into tender and support agreements to tender up to 70 million shares of the Common Stock in the planned offer.

It’s important to note that the mentioned tender offer has not begun, and the filing explicitly states that this is not an offer to purchase or solicit shares. CF Acquisition Corp. VI will file a tender offer statement with the SEC when the offer officially commences.

Investors and stakeholders are urged to monitor further developments and review all relevant documentation filed with the SEC for more details on this significant agreement between CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Tether Investments Limited.

