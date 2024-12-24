Amesite Inc. Announces Resignation of Two Board MembersOn December 23, 2024, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) revealed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that two board members, Anthony Barkett and Richard Ogawa, have resigned fro

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Amesite’s 8K filing here.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amesite
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down