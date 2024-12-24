Yellowstone Acquisition Completes Second Closing of Private Placement

Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) has successfully completed the second closing of its private placement, as reported in a current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2024.

Under the terms of the Securities Purchase Agreement dated September 16, 2024, Yellowstone Acquisition, listed as Sky Harbour Group Corporation, issued 3,955,790 shares of Common Stock, known as the Second Closing PIPE Shares, to investors for an aggregate purchase price of $37,580,005. This closing follows an initial closing held on October 25, 2024, where the company issued a total of 7,911,580 shares of Common Stock for $75,160,010.

These transactions were exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, conducted in accordance with Section 4(a)(2) and Rule 506 of Regulation D. Investors in the private placement represented themselves as accredited investors and acquired the shares for investment purposes only.

In a press release issued on December 23, 2024, Yellowstone Acquisition disclosed the details of the Second Closing. The information in the press release, including the attached presentation, was submitted as an exhibit (Exhibit 99.1) to the Form 8-K filing. This information is provided in compliance with Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and is not to be considered as filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or integrated by reference in future company filings under the Securities Act.

As an emerging growth company, Yellowstone Acquisition indicated its election not to use the extended transition period for adhering to new or revised financial accounting standards, as per the requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The company disclosed that the Second Closing PIPE Shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States without proper registration or exemption from registration under the Securities Act and relevant state securities laws.

The private placement marks a significant milestone for Yellowstone Acquisition, allowing the company to raise substantial funds through the issuance of Common Stock to accredited investors, supporting the company’s strategic objectives and growth initiatives.

This report highlights Yellowstone Acquisition’s commitment to financial transparency and regulatory compliance in its corporate actions.

The Form 8-K also includes an Exhibit Index, listing the press release of Sky Harbour Group Corporation dated December 23, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1), and a Cover Page Interactive Data File.

No offer to sell or solicitation to purchase the Second Closing PIPE Shares or any securities of Sky Harbour Group Corporation is contained within the Form 8-K or accompanying exhibits, emphasizing the informational nature of the filing.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company Profile

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

