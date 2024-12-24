Elevai Labs (NASDAQ: ELAB) Dismisses TPS Thayer, LLC as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Elevai Labs, now known as PMGC Holdings Inc., recently announced the dismissal of TPS Thayer, LLC as its independent registered public accounting firm. This decision was approved by the company’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee and was effective on December 17, 2024. Elevai Labs stated that the reports from TPS regarding the company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ending in December 31, 2023, and 2022 did not contain adverse opinions, disclaimers, or modifications except for an explanatory paragraph concerning the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

During the mentioned fiscal years, Elevai Labs reported no disagreements with TPS on accounting principles, financial statement disclosure, or audit scope. Additionally, except for some material weaknesses related to reconciliation of accounts and accuracy issues in financial statements, there were no other “reportable events” as defined in Regulation S-K.

Following the dismissal of TPS, Elevai Labs engaged HTL International, LLC as its new independent registered public accounting firm, effective December 20, 2024. Elevai Labs clarified that there was no prior consultation with HTL regarding accounting principles, audit opinions, or any disagreements up to the engagement date.

Elevai Labs provided TPS with the necessary disclosure and requested a statement addressing the agreement with the disclosure, which was furnished and filed as Exhibit 16.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K. Concurrently, the company filed the required cover page interactive data file formatted in Inline XBRL as Exhibit 104.

In conclusion, Elevai Labs, now PMGC Holdings Inc., documented these changes in its recent SEC Filing to ensure transparency and compliance with regulatory standards.

