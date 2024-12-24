Golden Growers Cooperative Announces Intention to Sell Membership Interest in ProGold LLC to Cargill (OTCMKTS:GGROU)

Golden Growers Cooperative recently revealed its plans to divest its 50% membership interest in ProGold Limited Liability Company to Cargill, Incorporated. The announcement was made through a joint press release issued by both entities on December 20, 2024. This decision is in alignment with Cargill’s intent to purchase the Cooperative’s stake in ProGold LLC upon the conclusion of Cargill’s Second Amended and Restated Facility Lease with ProGold LLC, as amended, set to expire on December 31, 2026. These details are an extension of the ProGold Limited Liability Company Agreement effective from March 1, 2022, as outlined in the Cooperative’s Annual Report Form on 10-K for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023.

The full press release can be accessed and reviewed as Exhibit 99.1 attached to the SEC filing.

This strategic move by Golden Growers Cooperative marks a significant development in the cooperative’s ongoing operations and future trajectory. With this announcement, a notable shift in ownership dynamics within ProGold LLC is anticipated, providing a glimpse into the evolution of collaborations and investments in the agricultural sector.

About Golden Growers Cooperative



Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association primarily in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It designs and constructs its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

