Track Group, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Year Ended September 30, 2024

On December 23, 2024, Track Group, Inc. (the “Company”) released a press statement detailing its financial outcomes for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The full report can be referenced in Exhibit 99.1 provided below.

As per General Instruction B.2 for Form 8-K, the information shared within this Form 8-K, along with Exhibit 99.1, is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, it is not subject to the liabilities outlined in that section, nor is it integrated by reference in any submission under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except when specifically referred to in such a filing.

Inclusive of the financial statement, the following exhibit is enclosed:– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated December 23, 2024– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded in the Inline XBRL document)

The report was signed on behalf of Track Group, Inc., as per the regulatory requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, on December 23, 2024, by James A. Berg, Chief Financial Officer.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

