Norwood Financial Corp Completes Public Offering of Common Stock

Norwood Financial Corp (NASDAQ:NWFL) disclosed in an 8-K filing that they successfully concluded a public offering of their common stock. The offering comprised 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock, par value $0.10 per share, at a public offering price of $26.00 per share.

The offering was facilitated through an underwriting agreement dated December 17, 2024, with Piper Sandler & Co and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC serving as underwriters. Originally, the offering included 1,000,000 shares, with the underwriters also having a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares at the same public offering price.

On December 23, 2024, Norwood Financial Corp and the underwriters completed the issuance and sale of the 150,000 shares of common stock pursuant to the exercise of the additional option as per the agreement.

John M. McCaffery, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Norwood Financial Corp, signed off on the report on December 23, 2024. This news follows the Company’s strategic move in capitalizing on the current market conditions to enhance their funding structure and strategic initiatives.

