Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Receives Final Regulatory Approval for Searchlight Transaction

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) recently announced that it has received the final regulatory approval necessary for the completion of its merger with an affiliate of Searchlight Capital Partners. This approval, received from the Federal Communications Commission, marks a significant milestone in the transaction that was initially disclosed in October 2023.

Get alerts:

The agreement, known as the Merger Agreement, involves the merger of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. with a subsidiary of Searchlight Capital Partners. Following the merger, Consolidated Communications will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Searchlight. This transaction, anticipated to close on December 27, 2024, has now obtained all required regulatory clearances, including the crucial FCC Approval.

In a cautionary note, the company highlighted that certain risks and uncertainties could potentially impact the successful completion of the transaction. Factors such as unsatisfied conditions, events leading to the termination of the Merger Agreement, and various risk factors outlined in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission were mentioned.

Looking ahead, Consolidated Communications emphasized that forward-looking statements involve inherent assumptions, with actual results subject to differing conditions. The company remains dedicated to transparent communication, stating that all forward-looking statements are qualified by cautionary language and are based on current information available.

Consolidated Communications continues to project confidence in the transaction’s successful closure and expresses its commitment to fulfilling the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The company provided these detailed insights in its recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, underscoring its dedication to investor disclosure and transparency. This regulatory milestone sets the stage for the forthcoming consolidation with Searchlight Capital Partners.

This article is based on the 8-K SEC filing by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Consolidated Communications’s 8K filing here.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Stories