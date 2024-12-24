Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,077 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $53,765.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,481,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,463,373.95. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

