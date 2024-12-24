NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Richard J. Salute Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Salute acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $12,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,379.94. This represents a 3.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NewtekOne Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NEWT opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $341.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.76 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in NewtekOne by 253.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in NewtekOne by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NewtekOne by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

