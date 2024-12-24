monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Acquired Rep. Michael Guest

Representative Michael Guest (R-Mississippi) recently bought shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY). In a filing disclosed on December 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in monday.com stock on November 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TR – D1” account.

Representative Michael Guest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get monday.com alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/8/2024.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $231.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.27. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.49, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,014,000 after purchasing an additional 798,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 77.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,905,000 after purchasing an additional 318,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 431.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,176,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in monday.com by 171.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Guest

Michael Guest (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Guest (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Guest received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1992. He received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi in 1995. He served as an assistant district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties in Mississippi from 1995 to 2007. He was elected district attorney of these counties in 2007. In 2018, Guest defeated Michael Evans (D) to replace outgoing incumbent Gregg Harper (R).

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.