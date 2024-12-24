Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 1189801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEAV shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $212,035.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,083.15. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $290,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,305. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,175,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,043,781. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

