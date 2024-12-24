Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $34,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

