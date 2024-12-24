Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in World Kinect by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the second quarter worth $208,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 6.29%. World Kinect’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 9th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

