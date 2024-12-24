Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 232,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,047,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Phoenix Copper Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.