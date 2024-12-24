Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 18.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) traded down 18.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 535.50 ($6.71). 448,580,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11,801% from the average session volume of 3,769,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Trading Down 17.5 %

Insider Transactions at Vistry Group

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 768.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,336,843.42). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,227.00). Insiders acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

