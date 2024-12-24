Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 547.10 ($6.86), with a volume of 447377500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 768.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,108. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,336,843.42). Also, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,336.09). Insiders have purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

