ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 27701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

