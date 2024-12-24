Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 243,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 788,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Anglesey Mining Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £3.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

