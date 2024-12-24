Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 13% – Here’s Why

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 442,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,811,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £631,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

Coro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coro Energy plc operates as an energy company in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio includes Mako gas field in Indonesia; and wind and solar projects in the Philippines and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.