Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.11 and last traded at C$20.32, with a volume of 263108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFI shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.93.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.78, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 977.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Director Linda Mantia acquired 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.23 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.54. 39.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.