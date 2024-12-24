Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 3573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Worley Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.
About Worley
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.